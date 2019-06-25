Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead

PHOTO: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

A man who tried to "name and shame" a fellow commuter got a taste of his own medicine when he was attacked online instead.

A photo posted by All Singapore Stuff on June 24 showed a man in the MRT with his bag placed on the seat beside him. The photo, which was submitted by a reader known only as Eddy, was captioned, "Another person whose bag needs its own seat."

While the faces of the other people in the frame had been censored, the subject of Eddy's photo had his face exposed for all to see.

Unfortunately for Eddy, he did not get any validation from commenters online. Instead, most of the 993 comments on the photo were defending the "seat hogger" and questioning Eddy's motivations behind the picture.

Commenters pointed out that the reflection on the windows showed that the train cabin still had a number of empty seats and said that it was not a big deal for the man to have his bag on the seat.

Photo: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff
Photo: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff
Photo: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff

Others suggested that Eddy should have approached the man in person.

Photo: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff
Photo: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff
Photo: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff

Several commenters turned the tables on Eddy and made fun of him instead, speculating that his true motivation was to get a picture of the woman beside the "seat hogger". 

Photo: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff
Photo: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff

The moral of the story? Think before you post.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

ALSO READ: Ouch! Japanese man hits sleeping woman on head with phone for leaning against him on a train

