Man in Tampines tased by police officers after allegedly brandishing penknife at them

An elderly man in Tampines was tased after he allegedly brandished a penknife at police officers on Monday (July 7).

In response to queries by AsiaOne, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 887 Tampines Street 81 at about 9.30pm.

When officers arrived, the man refused to comply with instructions. He also placed the penknife at his own neck, police stated.

After the man ignored several verbal warnings from the officers, it was assessed that the man posed a threat of hurt to himself and others, and a taser round was discharged to disarm him and prevent injuries to himself and other parties, said the police.

According to Mothership, the incident occurred at a car park, with photos showing several individuals standing beside a parked car. One resident also reported hearing shouting between police officers and the man before he was tased.

The 63-year-old man was taken to the hospital conscious and subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008, said the police.

He was also arrested for criminal intimidation and drink driving.

Police investigations are underway.

