Man in Tanjong Pagar fight arrested for causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon

Ten people were involved in the fight at Tanjong Pagar Road at around 3am on Oct 18, 2019.
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News reader
Prisca Ang
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he was involved in a fight in Tanjong Pagar and caused grievous hurt by using a dangerous weapon, according to police on Thursday (Oct 24).

The police were alerted last Saturday to the fight that happened the previous day at Tanjong Pagar Road at about 3.30am.

Ten people were involved in the fight at Tanjong Pagar Road, with one of them said to have used a knife while another was seen with a bleeding ear, Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Central Police Division arrested one of the suspects, the 23-year-old man, on Thursday.

He is expected to be charged in court on Friday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by using a dangerous weapon with common intention.

If found guilty, the man can be jailed for life or up to 15 years and fined. He can also be caned.

A 46-second video of the fight was shared on Facebook.

In the video, three or four people are seen fighting on the road. They are then chased by another group that seems to be trying to get them to stop.

A man in a white shirt and another in black are shown fighting furiously. They occasionally fall but immediately get up. The man in white then tries to escape, but falls in the middle of the road.

Another man, who appears to be holding a weapon, can be seen pushing the man in black and swinging the weapon at him. The man in black flees.

The commotion attracts curious onlookers, with a woman going forward and advising them to stop. The fight eventually subsides.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Causing hurt/Grievous hurt viral videos Singapore Police Force

TRENDING

Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
Man in Tanjong Pagar fight arrested for causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon
Man in Tanjong Pagar fight arrested for causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Nothing is coming between Giddens Ko and chicken rice this time
Director Giddens Ko coming to Singapore for masterclass

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about Singapore's McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky we can have it every day
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn't from a romantic dinner
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea&#039;s salted egg chicken wings &amp; other deals this week
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea's salted egg chicken wings & other deals this week

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
31-year-old man arrested after driving lorry against traffic in Geylang
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs

SERVICES