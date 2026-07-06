Man tasered after swinging saw in Bedok

A 55-year-old man was tasered and arrested on July 5 after he was spotted swinging a saw and ignored repeated police warnings.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at about 3.25pm at Block 539 Bedok North Street 3.

When officers arrived, they found a man holding a saw and swinging it around.

Despite the officers' repeated warnings to drop the weapon, the man refused to comply and kept shouting incoherently.

The officers then deployed a taser to de-escalate the situation and prevent him from causing any harm.

The man was subsequently arrested for public nuisance and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He is also suspected of having consumed a controlled drug.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man was taken to Changi General Hospital.

The police said no other injuries were reported. They have also referred the suspected drug-related offence to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Investigations are ongoing.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com