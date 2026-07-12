Man to be charged for allegedly misappropriating $600k from company

A 67-year-old man will be charged in court on Monday (July 13) after he allegedly misappropriated more than $600,000 from his employer.

Police said in a news release on Sunday that they received a report from the man on December 10, 2025, claiming that he had misappropriated company funds from his employer over a two-year period.

Officers from Bedok Police Division established through their investigations that the 67-year-old had misappropriated over $600,000 in cash from bank deposit bags entrusted to him in the course of his employment.

According to the police, the offence was uncovered after company staff discovered the discrepancies during an audit.

The man will be charged in court on Monday with the offence of criminal breach of trust by an employee.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

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