Man tells woman on first date he has high sex drive, sexually assaults her the next day

SINGAPORE - A man told a woman on their first date that he has a high sex drive and sexually assaulted her the second time they met the following day.

On Friday (Oct 13), Ng Long Hock, 30, was sentenced to five years' jail and three strokes of the cane on one charge of sexual assault by penetration without consent. The victim cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

On Feb 13, 2022, Ng, who worked as a storekeeper and has a girlfriend in Malaysia, sent a friend request to the victim on WeChat through a function that allows a user to add others located near them as friends.

After the victim accepted his request, they chatted and arranged to meet for dinner that evening at Golden Mile Complex.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Derek Ee said: "While having dinner, the accused told the victim he had a high sex drive, that couples should have sex before getting into a relationship, and that he had sex with his ex-girlfriends before committing to a relationship.

"The victim felt uncomfortable hearing the accused talk about sex on their first meeting and told him not to talk about sexual topics. The accused brushed aside the victim's objections and said it was nothing much."

The next day, Ng and the victim met at VivoCity for lunch and he again talked about having sex before committing into a relationship.

They later went to the unit she rented with three others. She thought at least one of her housemates would be home, but no one else was there.

The victim wanted to stay in the living room, but Ng asked to go to her bedroom as it has air-conditioning. They went to her bedroom and she closed the door.

Both of them sat on the floor, with the victim hugging her legs, which were covered by a blanket.

The woman teared as she talked about her past relationships, and Ng hugged her. But she did not reciprocate his hug.

Ng then groped and sexually assaulted her, even though she slapped and pushed him away.

Ng only stopped when she squatted and shouted "Ah!" twice. He then apologised to her and said it was his fault.

After he left, he texted her on WeChat and apologised again.

The victim made a police report on Feb 26, 2022, on the advice of her roommate and friends.

Seeking between five and six years' jail and three to four strokes of the cane for Ng, DPP Ee said: "Although the victim was not unconscious or intoxicated, she had made her objection to sexual topics clear to the accused and did not reciprocate the physical advance the accused made towards her."

The prosecution added that Ng continued to sexually assault the victim despite her pleas not to.

For sexually assaulting the victim by penetration, Ng could have been jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.