Man who threw eggs at police cars, made numerous prank 999 calls to be charged

Over the last two months, a 28-year-old man allegedly made 18 prank calls to the police hotline using a mobile line that was not in his name.

On three occasions last week when officers responded to the incidents, their police cars were pelted with eggs.

The suspected prankster will be charged in court with vandalism on Wednesday (March 25), said the police in a statement on Tuesday.

The police said the prank calls were made to falsely report criminal activities between Feb 3 and March 22.

When officers responded to these incidents on 15, 21 and 22 March, eggs were thrown at their police cars after they alighted to check for criminal activities.

The police traced the suspect on Monday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly obtained a mobile line by fraudulently using an identity card that was reported lost. He then used the line to make the prank calls to the police.

If found guilty of his vandalism charge, he faces a fine of up to $2,000 or up to three years' jail, along with caning of between three and eight strokes.

The police said they have "zero tolerance towards such acts that show blatant disregard for the law".

"Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com