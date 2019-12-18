Man throws dog out of moving car in Pasir Ris, NParks appeals for information

SINGAPORE - A man who shoved a dog out of a car window is being investigated by the National Parks Board's Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), the agency said on Tuesday (Dec 17).

The incident happened at night in Lorong Halus near Pasir Ris.

NParks is appealing to members of the public for information and urge people to contact AVS on 1800-4761600. It said information will be kept confidential.

Videos and pictures of the incident were shared on social media, where a dog can be seen lying lifeless on the road after being thrown out of the moving car.

It is uncertain when the incident happened. Police were down at the scene and have handed the matter over to AVS.

Necessary enforcement action will be taken, AVS said.

The agency said members of the public can play a role by reporting suspected cases of animal cruelty at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback or contact AVS at the above number.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.