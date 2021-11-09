Man throws sign at child outside Hindu temple along Keong Saik Road

A video clip of a man throwing a sign at a young girl sparked outrage after it made its rounds on social media last night (Nov 8).

The child appeared to be putting on her shoes outside Sri Layan Sithi Vinayagar Temple at Keong Saik Road when the incident happened.

As a group of youths passed by, one of them suddenly threw a yellow sign at the girl.

She cried aloud as the sign hit her.

The man fled the scene as the child's enraged guardian questioned his companion.

"What’s your name? IC number? I'm going to report you to the police," the woman shouted at him.

After watching the clip, many netizens urged the adults in the video to make a police report.

A Facebook user said that they saw the rowdy men leaving a bar along Keong Saik Road. Another netizen said that they were tipsy and singing aloud.

According to other comments, the men also caused a stir at Outram Park MRT station where they allegedly stole the wet floor sign among other antics.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for information.

