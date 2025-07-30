Man on trial for raping woman who hired him to repair lights in her flat

SINGAPORE — A 49-year-old renovation contractor went on trial in the High Court on July 29 for allegedly raping a woman at her home after she contacted him to repair the lights in her flat.

Koh Lee Hwa, a Singapore permanent resident, faces one count of rape, one count of sexual assault by penetration and two counts of outrage of modesty.

He was 45 years old when the offences were allegedly committed between about 11.40am and 12.40pm on Aug 23, 2021.

Details such as the woman's age and the other occupant of the flat have been redacted from court documents provided to the media.

According to the prosecution's opening address, the woman got to know Koh in 2015 when she engaged him to renovate the flat.

Over the years, she occasionally contacted him regarding renovation and electrical works.

Before the incident, their last messages were exchanged in 2019 regarding some works.

On Aug 21, 2021, the woman contacted Koh via WhatsApp to repair the faulty light in the common toilet and the light switch in the kitchen.

The next day, Koh repaired the light switch and told the woman that the toilet light was not working due to a wiring issue in the main circuit switchboard.

After he quoted $430 for the job, she transferred a $200 deposit to his bank account.

Koh then told her that he would return the next day with the necessary parts to complete the repairs.

On Aug 23, Koh fixed the toilet light and then began working on the switchboard, which was beside the main door of the flat.

The woman came out of the master bedroom and had a conversation with him about the works.

The prosecution alleged that Koh suddenly pulled her towards him and hugged her without her consent.

Shocked, she pushed him away and went back to the bedroom, where she sent text messages to two friends to tell them about the hug.

A few minutes later, Koh told her that he was done repairing the switchboard and asked her to turn on all the switches in the flat to ensure that they were working.

After she checked the light in the bedroom toilet, Koh allegedly pushed her against the dressing table and hugged her.

She tried to push him away but he was stronger, said deputy public prosecutors Emily Koh, Ng Jun Kai and Yeo Kee Hwan in the opening address.

After the woman told him to leave, he pushed her onto the bed.

The prosecution alleged that Koh then sexually assaulted and raped the woman, ignoring her pleas to stop.

During the assault, the woman bit Koh on his shoulder to make him stop, but to no avail, said the prosecution.

Koh left the flat after the alleged attack.

Dazed, the woman texted a friend to say that Koh had raped her.

The friend then told two other friends, and all three went to the woman's flat.

At the time, the woman did not want to make a police report because she did not want to tell others about what had happened to her.

Her friends advised her to see a doctor, and drove her to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

At the hospital, the woman was referred to the police. She lodged a report at about 4.20pm.

Koh was arrested at about 8pm that day.

The prosecution said the three friends will attest that the woman was in a state of shock and distress immediately after the incident.

The prosecution said it will also seek to admit Koh's statements to the police, in which he admitted to committing sex acts on her.

Koh is defended by Gino Hardial Singh. The trial continues.

[[nid:720586]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.