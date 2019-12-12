Man tried to shove wife out of window over money dispute

PHOTO: Pixabay
David Sun
The New Paper

Upset that his Vietnamese wife had sent money to her homeland instead of saving it, a taxi driver tried to lift her and push out of a kitchen window several times.

Seeing this, their five-year-old daughter shouted and knocked on the doors of neighbours, who went to help.

Yesterday, the 48-year-old man pleaded guilty to one charge of using criminal force on his wife.

No one involved in the incident can be named in order to protect the identity of the child.

The court heard that at about 8am on May 22, the couple got into an argument after the man found out his wife had sent money back to Vietnam instead of saving it to buy a home in Singapore.

He told her he wanted her to "go and die".

As the wife was brushing her teeth, he grabbed her by the waist and tried to lift her towards the window.

But she lost her balance and fell on the floor instead.

The man tried again and was able to lift her up from her calves, but could not lift her out of the kitchen window as she held on to a washing machine nearby.

Their daughter saw the struggle and shouted "help mummy, help mummy" in the direction of the common corridor.

The girl also knocked on neighbours' doors, and three neighbours went to provide assistance. The man released his wife, but later tried to lift her out of the window a third time by grabbing her waist.

The girl went to seek help again, and the man released his wife. She then ran away from him and sought help from the neighbours.

The police arrived shortly after.

District Judge May Mesenas called for a Community Court Conference to be held, to help the family address their issues.

The man is expected to be back in court on Jan 9 next year for submissions and sentencing.

For using criminal force on his wife, he can be jailed for up to three months or fined up to $1,500, or both.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore courts

TRENDING

Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here&#039;s what he says
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
SkillsFuture scam: Man jailed for 3 years and 3 months for laundering $3.15 million
SkillsFuture scam: Man jailed for 3 years and 3 months for laundering $3.15 million
Mynah hung from laundry pole stand outside Yishun flat; NParks investigating
Mynah hung from laundry pole stand outside Yishun flat; NParks investigating
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren&#039;t Johor, Melaka or Penang
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang
Japanese YouTuber visits &#039;dangerous&#039; Yishun, only to find it a &#039;nice cozy town&#039;
Japanese YouTuber visits 'dangerous' Yishun, only to find it a 'nice cozy town'
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 &amp; other deals this week
2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 & other deals this week
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can&#039;t miss
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can't miss
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates

Home Works

House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE

SERVICES