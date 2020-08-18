Man tries to destroy dashcam that recorded him damaging another vehicle

After dealing multiple blows to a lorry's window, a man realised his actions were being recorded by a nearby parked car's dashcam. He then turned his attention to the car, smashing its windscreen and damaging the dashcam before leaving the scene.

The incident occurred in the early hours of last Friday (Aug 14) at a carpark along Bedok North Street 3.

The 51-year-old offender was arrested on Monday (Aug 17) for a separate case of public nuisance after he damaged a laptop at a coffee shop nearby, the police said in a statement today (Aug 18).

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, the car owner shared that he had thought it was some sort of prank when he found his car damaged that morning. As the lorry had left, his car was the only damaged vehicle in the vicinity.

Upon checking the footage, the 52-year-old realised things were not as they seemed.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

The recording showed the offender hammering at the lorry, parked around 50m away, before approaching his car.

The vehicle owner shared: "I think it was because my dashcam has a blinking light, which was what caught the guy's attention and that's why he deliberately damaged it."

Repairs for the damaged windscreen and dashcam amounted to $1,200.

As the damages were not a result of a traffic accident, he was unable to file an insurance claim and had to pay out of his own pocket.

The accused will be charged in court today with public nuisance, which carries a fine that may extend to $2,000. It may also carry an imprisonment term of up to three months.

For damaging the two vehicles, he may be charged under the offence of mischief and be imprisoned for up to two years, or fined, or both.

