Man tries to sneak vapes in baby stroller, gets busted at Woodlands Checkpoint

A man was caught attempting to smuggle e-vaporisers hidden in a baby stroller stored in the boot of his car at Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday (Sept 9), said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

In a Facebook post uploaded on Sept 12, ICA said its officers had profiled the vehicle, which was driven by a Singaporean man, for enhanced checks.

When questioned by officers, the man denied having anything to declare.

During the course of thorough checks, officers uncovered two e-vaporisers concealed in the pocket compartment of a baby stroller in the boot of the car.

A third e-vaporiser was also found in the driver’s bag.

The man was issued a fine of $700.

First-time offenders who are caught possessing or using vapes currently face a fine of $500 if under 18, while those 18 and above will be fined $700.

Second-time offenders will have to attend rehabilitation for three months.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

