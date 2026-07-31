Man suffers cuts to knees and arms after tripping over drain cover on Queen Street: 'I fell like Superman'

A 38-year-old man suffered cuts to his knees and arms after tripping over a broken drain cover on Wednesday (July 29).

Gift shop employee Lin (transliterated) told Shin Min Daily News that the incident occurred at around 8am in front of a parking lot along Arab and Queen Street.

He was walking along the sidewalk when he saw the traffic light turn green and hurried into a jog to make it across the road.

"When I stepped on the drain cover, I suddenly tripped and fell to the ground like Superman," he told the Chinese newspaper, adding that he observed that the drain cover has two hooks, one of which was broken.

"I have abrasions and bleeding on my left knee and both palms, and a few scrapes on my arm," said Lin, who later bought ointment at a nearby convenience store.

Lin said that he usually commutes with a bicycle but had left it elsewhere that day and decided to walk instead.

After the incident, Lin straightened the cover and placed a large rock in front of it to warn other passers-by.

He shared that there are many tourists, elderly and children who frequent that area.

Ma (transliterated), a 28-year-old chef, told Shin Min Daily News that he has never witnessed such an incident before but usually tries to avoid stepping on the drain covers.

Another woman named Ai Ya (transliterated) from Japan said she was surprised by the accident and would be more careful in future when crossing over drain covers.

Another man, who wished to remain anonymous, added that pedestrians should avoid looking at their phones while walking and pay more attention to road conditions to prevent similar occurrences.

The maintenance of the drain covers are reportedly undertaken by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) since they form part of the footpaths. The details of the drain covers are designed in accordance with LTA's latest Standard Details of Road Elements.

AsiaOne has contacted PUB and LTA for more information.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com