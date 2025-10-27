Man uses his spare T-shirt to clean spilled tea on MRT, praised for 'exceptional civic consciousness'

A young man was spotted mopping up spilled tea in the MRT with his T-shirt, earning praise for his civic-mindedness.

Julie Tan shared the photo on the Facebook group Singapore MRT System on Oct 26, saying a young man "took his spare T-shirt to mop up spilled drink from an Indian passenger".

She added that she was sharing the image to commend his "excellent and exceptional civic consciousness", adding that no one else in the train car had paid attention.

Tan told The New Paper that her brother took the photo. By press time, it had received more than 4,400 reactions, 561 comments and 219 shares.

Man hailed for quick action after tea spill on train

A Facebook user who claims to have been on the train said the spill happened when the passenger's luggage tipped over, spilling his takeaway tea as he hurried to find a seat.

"He didn't react to the mess. However, the man sitting next to him, who was wearing a hat, stepped up and helped clean up the spilled tea," the user wrote.

The image shows the commuter cleaning the spill while six passengers nearby remain seated, occupied with their handphones.

"Salute the young man, what a good example he is setting for the rest of the passengers," commented one Facebook user.

Another added: "Kudos to the young man for his civic consideration," while a third wrote: "I want to buy him a new T-shirt."

Some users also commented on the spill itself.

"How come spill in the first place. Not supposed to be drinking," one noted, while another said: "That's why food and drinks aren't allowed on the MRT and buses, and why fines exist! All thanks to this kind of inconsiderate passenger."

Netizens divided

Tan told TNP that the post was meant to give a shout-out to the civic-minded commuter, but some netizens focused on the race of the passenger who spilled the tea.

Others called out this misplaced attention.

"Super credit has to be given to this man whose selflessness is heartening. But why are some morons having a field day on race? You mean no other nationalities spill stuff and get away?" one netizen wrote.

"The key message is kudos to the man who helped to clean it up. How many can do that?" added another.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.