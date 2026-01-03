Man, 37, to be charged with vandalism over damage to police's crime alert signage

A 37-year-old man will be charged in court on Saturday (Jan 3) for allegedly vandalising a crime alert signage belonging to the police.

In a news release on Friday night, the police said that the purported offence occurred along Stadium Place at about 4.10pm on Dec 30.

The suspect was arrested on Jan 2 by officers from Bedok Police Division following ground enquires and with the aid of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

Based on preliminary investigations, the man is also suspected to be involved in another case of vandalising a public banner.

If found guilty of vandalism, the man faces a fine of up to $2,000 or jail for up to three years, along with mandatory caning of between three and eight strokes.

