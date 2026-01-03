singapore

Man, 37, to be charged with vandalism over damage to police's crime alert signage

He will be charged in court on Jan 3.
Man, 37, to be charged with vandalism over damage to police's crime alert signage
The vandalised crime alert signage along Stadium Place.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJanuary 03, 2026 2:45 AMBYSean Ler

A 37-year-old man will be charged in court on Saturday (Jan 3) for allegedly vandalising a crime alert signage belonging to the police. 

In a news release on Friday night, the police said that the purported offence occurred along Stadium Place at about 4.10pm on Dec 30. 

The suspect was arrested on Jan 2 by officers from Bedok Police Division following ground enquires and with the aid of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage. 

Based on preliminary investigations, the man is also suspected to be involved in another case of vandalising a public banner. 

If found guilty of vandalism, the man faces a fine of up to $2,000 or jail for up to three years, along with mandatory caning of between three and eight strokes. 

[[nid:727311]]

editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForcevandalismcrimeSingapore courts
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.