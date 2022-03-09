Man vandalises Tesla in Clementi, gets caught on vehicle's Sentry Mode cameras

SINGAPORE - A Tesla owner caught a man keying his Model 3 as it was parked along Clementi Avenue 5 on Sunday (March 6).

A video circulated on Facebook showed the male culprit dressed in blue leaving his mark on the electric vehicle (EV) from the driver's door all the way to the back of the EV. Little did he know, the Model 3's Sentry Mode picked up the entire act.

Sentry Mode was introduced by Tesla in 2017 as there was an estimated one vehicle theft or attempted theft every 40.8 seconds according to federal statistics in the United States. In the Model 3's case, eight cameras keep watch around the car when it's unattended.

Although it remains to be seen what will happen to the culprit for his uncalled for behaviour, having such a feature on a car seems helpful in situations like these.

A similar case in the UK saw a woman pay compensation to a Tesla owner whose car she deliberately scratched.

Supposedly, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQE will have a similar surveillance system. Just as well, with people like this Tesla-scratching miscreant around.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.