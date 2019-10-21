Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind

Many dream of being able to hold down and halt departing vehicles the way Captain America does in Civil War but few actually have the guts to do so.

That was until a bus allegedly drove off without waiting for this man who, in a fit of rage, threw himself in front of the 'offending' vehicle and physically attacked it on Friday night (Oct 18).

30-year-old eyewitness, Wu, shared as such in an interview with Lianhe Zaobao, recounting how the man was walking towards a bus stop along Beach Road, where two buses had already pulled into the station.

The man had presumably meant to board the 197 bus service behind. However, as there were plenty of people boarding and alighting the bus in front, the driver failed to notice the man and began to drive off.

Upon seeing his bus leaving, the man flew into a rage and threw himself onto the road, using his body to stop the bus from leaving.

He proceeded to hurl all sorts of vulgarities at the bus driver whilst kicking and hitting the windshield, even attempting to yank the door open, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

He allegedly continued doing so for 15 minutes until three passing police officers came over to defuse the situation.

The police officers initially believed the problem had blown over and left as the man returned to the bus stop, grumbling endlessly. It turned out, things weren't over just yet — another service 197 bus pulled in to the stop and the man, once more, went into a frenzy.

This time around, he hurled two bicycles in front of the bus before kicking and punching it again.

He was even heard yelling: "If you dare to drive this bus away, you'll have to run me over first!"

According to Wu, only the bus driver and one passenger were aboard the bus, neither of whom seemed to be particularly troubled by the man's actions.

It was only after the man had eventually ceased fire that the driver dared to drive away.

