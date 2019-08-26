Man who abused Myanmar maid gets longer jail term on prosecution's appeal; his wife convicted of not paying worker's salary

SINGAPORE - A former regional manager who assaulted his Myanmar maid - the second domestic worker he was convicted of abusing - had his jail term for the second set of charges raised from 24 months to 30 months on Monday (Aug 26) by the High Court.

The increase came after the prosecution appealed against the sentence imposed by a district judge in March on Tay Wee Kiat, 41, on two charges relating to Ms Moe Moe Than.

The charges are for kicking Ms Moe Moe Than while she was in a push-up position and for instructing her to slap his other domestic worker, before making both maids worship in front of a Buddhist altar at home, even though one is a Christian and the other a Muslim.

Justice Hoo Sheau Peng agreed with prosecutors that Tay's initial sentence did not adequately capture his criminality.

"Tay's ill-treatment of the victim took place over 11 months. He used implements such as a cane, a broomstick and a metal clothing hook. He caused both physical as well as psychological harm. He also humiliated and demeaned the victim," said the judge.

Justice Hoo also allowed the prosecution's appeal to reverse the acquittal of Tay's wife - former senior sales manager Chia Yun Ling, 34 - on a charge of failing to pay Ms Moe Moe Than's salary amounting to $1,450.