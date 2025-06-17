Man who allegedly hit 132kmh on the PIE to be charged with speeding

A 43-year-old man allegedly drove a van at 132kmh along PIE, which exceeded both the imposed speed limit of 70kmh of the vehicle and the imposed speed limit on the expressway.

He was driving along PIE towards Tuas on Sunday (April 13).

He is among eight motorists who will be charged in court on June 17 for allegedly exceeding the imposed road speed limit by more than 40kmh.

Of the eight, two motorists were allegedly caught speeding by more than 60kmh over the limit, while the other six exceeded the speed limit by just over 40kmh.

Seven of the eight motorists committed their alleged offences during March and April in 2025, while one allegedly committed the offence on Dec 28, 2024.

Among them, two allegedly exceeded the speed limit by 60kmh — a van driver and a 56-year-old man who was driving along Sheares Avenue at twice the speed limit on March 30.

Speeding is an offence which carries a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Repeat offenders are liable to a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both. They may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

From Jan 1, 2026, motorists caught speeding will receive harsher penalties, including increased composition sum and demerit points.

"The traffic police will continue to take firm enforcement action against motorists who speed and put (the) lives of road users at risk," the police said in a statement on June 16.

