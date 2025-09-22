Man who allegedly molested 8-year-old girl twice to be charged with outrage of modesty

A man who allegedly molested an eight-year-old girl on two occasions will be charged on Tuesday (Sept 23).

The 33-year-old had allegedly molested the victim on June 12 and was arrested on June 18, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Monday.

Further investigations revealed he had also allegedly molested the child at a separate occasion, sometime in 2025.

The man faces four counts of outrage of modesty against a person below 14 years of age.

The offence carries an imprisonment term which may extend to five years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Three other men are also alleged to have molested minors and will be facing charges on Tuesday.

A 36-year-old man and a 68-year-old man are each facing one count of outrage of modesty against a person below 14 years of age.

The 36-year-old was arrested on June 25, after allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl in a supermarket at Hougang Street 21.

The 68-year-old had allegedly molested a 13-year-old boy on a public bus on Nov 5, 2024, and was arrested the next day.

Additionally, a 67-year-old man was arrested on April 13 for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl in the lift lobby of a residential block. He had also allegedly used criminal force on the girl at the same location in January.

The man is slated to be charged with one count of outrage of modesty and one count of criminal force, which carries an imprisonment term of up to three months, a fine of up to $1,500, or any combination of such punishments.

Try to note key details of perpetrator: Police

Five other men are also set to be charged on Tuesday for outrage of modesty.

This includes a 43-year-old man who allegedly molested another man, 33, at a gym along Market Street on Oct 21, 2024.

The police stated that they have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who prey on unsuspecting victims and threaten the personal safety of those in the community.

The police encourages victims to move away from the perpetrator and call the police immediately when it is safe to do so.

They should also try to note key details such as the perpetrator's physical appearance, clothing, and the time and location of the incident.

Members of the public are also encouraged to remain vigilant, especially at crowded areas, and report any incidents they witness to the police immediately.

Bystanders are also advised to note perpetrators' description and direction of travel if they try to flee.

"Quick responses by both victims and bystanders can help the police swiftly identify and apprehend the perpetrator, while safeguarding others from further harm," the police said.

