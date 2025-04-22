Man who allegedly molested stewardess on Singapore-bound flight to be charged

A 20-year-old male Indian national will be charged in court for his alleged involvement in a case of outrage of modesty on board a flight bound for Singapore.

The police were alerted to the incident on February 28 at 12.05pm, according to a statement released by the police on Monday (April 21).

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 28-year-old female cabin crew member was escorting a female passenger to the lavatory when she noticed a piece of tissue on the floor.

As she bent down to pick it up, the 20-year-old man allegedly appeared behind her and pushed her into the lavatory with him.

The female passenger who witnessed the incident managed to intervene and help the crew member out of the lavatory.

The incident was subsequently reported to the cabin supervisor, and the man was arrested by officers from the Airport Police Division after the plane landed at Changi Airport, according to the police statement.

The man will be charged in court later today for the offence of using criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty.

If convicted, he will face a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or a combination of the three punishments.

"We take such incidents seriously as cabin crew are trained professionals dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers. The Police remain committed to protecting airline staff and passengers on board from any form of sexual harassment or assault," said Assistant Commissioner M Malathi, Commander of the Airport Police Division.

