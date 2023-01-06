Man who allegedly set younger man on fire in Marsiling now faces murder charge after victim dies

SINGAPORE – A man who was charged with attempted murder in December 2022 has had the charge amended to that of murder after the alleged victim died.

Tay Kheng Hock, 65, is accused of pouring accelerant on Mr Tan Khim Hee, 37, and setting him on fire with a lighter near Block 210 Marsiling Crescent.

He allegedly committed the offence in front of Heng Hock Minimart on Dec 28, 2022.

It was not mentioned in court when Mr Tan died.

He was registered as the owner of the minimart with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

Tay is the owner of beauty parlour Wishing Well Beauty Centre. He is also director and shareholder of a company called Sun Beauty.

In an earlier statement, the police said they received a call for assistance in Marsiling Crescent at about 10.10pm on Dec 28, 2022.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Mr Tan with burn wounds, and he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police said he was conscious, and Tay was arrested at the scene.

Tay is represented by Mr John Koh from Populus Law.

His case has been adjourned to Jan 27.

