Man who allegedly slashed another man in Woodlands found dead at foot of HDB block

A man was found lying motionless at the foot of a Woodlands HDB block, after he allegedly slashed another last Saturday (June 21).

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected, the police said.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 684A Woodlands Drive 73 at around 7.40pm, where a 33-year-old man allegedly injured the 31-year-old man with a knife and fled from the scene.

When reporters from Shin Min Daily News arrived, the police had cordoned off a large area and a blue tent had been set up beside the mailboxes at the foot of the block — believed to be covering the body, the Chinese publication reported.

A knife was also found lying in a grass patch not far from where the body lay, with no visible traces of blood.

A resident reportedly told Shin Min that she heard a loud "thud", and minutes later, the police and an ambulance arrived.

"I heard from neighbours that a man had apparently fallen from the building, and soon after, the police cordoned off the area," she said.

Residents claimed that a quarrel had likely taken place in the unit before a man fell from the building.

The unit was occupied by a mother and son, and a man was often seen coming in and out of the flat.

According to Shin Min, the deceased was reportedly not staying in the unit, and is believed to have been involved in a suspected love dispute with the younger 31-year-old man, which eventually led to the incident.

The younger man was later taken conscious to Woodlands Health Campus.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:718150]]

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

eriko.lim@asiaone.com