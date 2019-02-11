Man who allegedly took upskirt videos dies near Little India after being detained by others

SINGAPORE - A 46-year-old man died on Friday (Nov 1) after he was detained by five members of the public for allegedly taking upskirt videos of a woman.

Police said they were alerted to the incident in Niven Road at about 12.45pm on Friday.

Preliminary investigations found that the 46-year-old man was suspected of taking upskirt videos of a woman at Little India MRT station, before he was detained by five members of the public in Niven Road.

When police officers arrived at the scene, the man was motionless and had no pulse, the police said.

Officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man until paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived.