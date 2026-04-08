Man who concealed duty-unpaid cigarettes in his pants flees security checks at Woodlands Checkpoint, gets arrested

A 37-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on Tuesday (April 7) morning for attempting to evade further security checks after he arrived at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The incident happened at about 6.35am at the bus hall.

In a joint news release on Tuesday night, the police and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said he was directed for further checks by a security screening officer who suspected him of concealing items in his pants.

After placing his bags for X-ray screening, he was about to undergo a physical pat-down inspection when he fled the bus hall with his belongings.

ICA officers were alerted and he was intercepted within the checkpoint's premises, where he was found with five packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes on him.

He was arrested by ICA officers and referred to the police and Singapore Customs for further investigations.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday for failing to comply with an authorised officer's request for inspection under the Infrastructure Protection Act 2017.

If found guilty of the said offence, he may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $20,000, or both.

ICA reminded travellers that it takes a serious view of attempts to evade security checks at Singapore's checkpoints, adding that the police also take a similarly serious view of non-compliance with security procedures at protected areas.

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