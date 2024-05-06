Man who died in Whampoa fire ran nasi lemak stall at nearby food centre for 40 years

The 60-year-old man who died in the Whampoa HDB flat blaze in the wee hours of Monday (May 6) had been dishing out nasi lemak at the hawker centre near his home for four decades.

Cai Wanyuan (transliteration) ran Hi Leskmi Nasi Lemak at Whampoa Makan Place with his wife, who was rescued from the fire along with his mother.

Cai was found in one of the bedrooms of the sixth-floor unit at Block 76 Lorong Limau, and was pronounced dead at the scene, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post.

His younger brother, Cai Wancai (transliteration), 58, told Shin Min Daily News that his brother had been selling nasi lemak at the hawker centre for the past 40 years.

The younger Cai, who owns a roast meat stall, recounted the morning of the fire: "I found out at around 2am that my brother's flat was on fire. When I rushed over, I saw my mother sitting downstairs. She was frightened but unharmed. She was later taken to the hospital."

He said his brother lived in the flat with his wife and their mother. Both women were found in the utility room in the kitchen area and evacuated from the burning flat, said the SCDF.

A resident on the seventh floor, Jiang Qiumei (transliteration), told 8world that she couldn't believe Cai had died.

The 46-year-old said: "I can't believe such a thing happened to him, because I saw his wife and mother coming out [of the flat]."

After the residents of the block were evacuated to the ground floor, Jiang said Cai's son arrived. He tried to call his father in vain.

Jiang, who also runs a stall at Whampoa Makan Place, described Cai as a kind and friendly person.

"He would greet me every time we met. He's not that old, he doesn't have any health problems, it's really sad [that he died]. I hope his wife and mother are well."

In its Facebook post, the SCDF said the fire was raging inside the unit and firefighters had to force their way in. The blaze, which ravaged the entire unit, was extinguished with two water jets.

More than 200 residents were evacuated from the neighbouring units by the police and the SCDF.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

Jalan Besar MP Heng Chee How, who went down to the scene, wrote on his Facebook page that community organisations are working closely with HDB and the town council to render assistance to the affected families.

