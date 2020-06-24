Man who doesn't give up: Ooi Boon Ewe plans to contest Bukit Panjang SMC for GE2020

The General Election is upon us and a familiar face has popped up at the Elections Department this morning (June 24).

Ooi Boon Ewe, 79, picked up his nomination papers and told the media that he intends to contest in Bukit Panjang SMC.

The independent candidate is probably best known for a string of failed bids in past general elections as well as presidential elections over the last 21 years.

In his most recent attempts to enter politics, Ooi made a last-minute bid to contest in the presidential election in 2017 but was rejected due to the position being reserved for a member of the Malay community.

Prior to that, the former private tutor expressed interest in running for Sengkang West SMC in GE2015, which had been contested by the People's Action Party (PAP) and Workers' Party. The district was eventually won by PAP's Dr Lam Pin Min.

The father of five told The New Paper at the time: "I'm not a gambler but there's one thing I would gamble on: put all my money into politics," and shared that it was difficult raising the election deposit of $16,000.

Under election rules, candidates who get less than 12.5 per cent of valid votes would lose their deposits.

For GE2020, the election deposit for each candidate is $13,500, the ELD said.

If the nomination goes through, Ooi may face PAP's Teo Ho Pin, who has been a Bukit Panjang MP since 2006, as well as the Singapore Democratic Party, which recently planned for a walkabout in the constituency.

Will the man who doesn't give up succeed this time 'round? Only time will tell.

