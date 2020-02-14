Man who killed friend in crash took brother's car and fled scene

Travelling at speeds of up to 144kmh, he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into another lorry.

When he awoke, Andy Cheong Chin Chye, 30, found his friend of 15 years, Mr Tee Teck Eng, 29, dangling out the front windscreen.

Cheong's elder brother, who was driving in a car behind him, stopped and tried to help, calling the police.

But Cheong stole his brother's car and fled the scene.

Yesterday, he was jailed for 11 months and six weeks after pleading guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving, and two counts of failing to stop in the case of an accident.

Another charge of taking his brother's car without consent was taken into consideration.

Cheong will also be disqualified from driving for nine years upon his release.

At about 8pm on Dec 14, 2018, Cheong and Mr Tee had dinner and drinks at a coffee shop near Pioneer Road North.

Cheong had two cups of beer.

His elder brother also went to the coffee shop to pick someone up, and they all left together at about 10.50pm.