Man who left unconscious baby at SGH arrested for alleged drug offences, child abuse

SINGAPORE - A man who took off after leaving an unconscious baby in critical condition at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has been arrested.

The 28-year-old was nabbed on Monday (Aug 26), two days after he abandoned the baby at the hospital in Outram Road. He was caught in Woodlands after a joint operation, said the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday.

The joint effort came after the discovery of drug-related items in a car he was driving that police had intercepted in Kampong Bahru Road leading towards Lower Delta Road. He fled on foot and police found what appeared to be drug-related items in the car.

A three-day operation was launched by the police and CNB and they identified his hideout in Woodlands Street 13.