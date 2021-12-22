Man who was assaulted by ex-schoolmate took revenge by abducting him to Labrador Park to beat him up

SINGAPORE - Mohamed Shahmir Noor Mohamed Noor had been punched and kicked by his former schoolmate who was unhappy that he did not meet him two days earlier.

About a month later, Shahmir, 20, and three of his colleagues put his attacker – Harry Hilmie Harrahap Hassan, 19 – in a van and drove him to a park where they assaulted him.

Shahmir was convicted of one count of abduction in court on Tuesday (Dec 21).

The Singaporean pleaded guilty to the offence, and the judge called for a report to determine his suitability for probation.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norine Tan told the court that Shahmir was attacked by Harry on Feb 17 this year at the back of Redhill Market. He suffered multiple facial contusions and was given four days of outpatient sick leave.

One of Shahmir's colleagues, Abdul Ridha Mohamed Hashim, 41, found out about the attack. Both were deliverymen, and Abdul Ridha treated Shahmir as a godson.

Some time in March, Abdul Ridha’s friend told him that her daughter was in a relationship with Harry and that the teen was sleeping at the staircase landing outside her unit in Clementi.

That same month, she asked him to chase Harry away, as she saw him as a bad influence on her daughter.

On March 19, Abdul Ridha, Shahmir and two colleagues decided to confront Harry.

They drove to the block of Housing Board flats in a van, and Shahmir waited in the vehicle that was parked near the rubbish bin centre of a carpark at about 9.50pm.

The three others brought Harry down from the second floor of the HDB block, and one of the men punched him and asked him why he had hit Shahmir previously. He was hit again as he was led to the van.

DPP Tan said: “When (Shahmir) saw Harry, he immediately alighted from the van and punched Harry’s face around five times with both his hands and kicked Harry.”

Harry was led into the van and Shahmir punched him again a few times.

Abdul Ridha then asked Harry why he was at the block and hanging out with his friend’s daughter.

Crying, Harry replied that he just wanted to hang out there.

The group drove off when someone approached the van. Two people witnessed the attack, and one called the police after the van left.

Shahmir continued to punch Harry in the van, and pushed him out when they reached Labrador Park.

Harry fell on the ground, where he was punched numerous times in the face by Shahmir and kicked, punched and slapped by two of the other men.

Shahmir then challenged Harry to a one-to-one fight and the group drove to a more secluded location in the park.

During the fight, Shahmir kicked and punched Harry, who kept blocking and did not fight back, save for a failed attempt at a punch.

Eventually, the group left the scene with Harry on the ground.