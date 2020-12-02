Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection

SINGAPORE - Two more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (Feb 11), bringing the total number discovered with the illness here to 47.

One of the two new cases is a 39-year-old Bangladeshi worker who had worked at Seletar Aerospace Heights, the same location as another Bangladeshi who was found to have the virus last Saturday. Both did not live on the same premises.

The other is a 35-year-old Singaporean permanent resident living in Johor Baru, who works at the Resorts World Sentosa casino.

Neither had been to China recently.

Seven of the 38 patients still in hospital remain in critical condition and in the intensive care unit, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, two more patients have been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to nine.

Of the latest two infected men, case 46 - the RWS casino worker - reported symptoms on Feb 5 and went to a GP clinic on Sunday. He was transferred to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and isolated. He is now in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Case 47, the Bangladeshi national, is a Singapore work permit holder. He reported symptoms on Feb 6, went to the GP the next day, and to NCID on Monday.