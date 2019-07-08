Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei

Read also

As the 17-minute video winds down, with brand-friendly footage of the superstars signing autographs and agreeing to wefie requests, one fanboy is seen among other fans patiently waiting for his idols to pass through the corridor.

He is no ordinary fanboy.

For almost two decades, up until recent months, Lee Chong Wei was on the other side of the fence, doling out autographs and photo ops.

The retired badminton player is considered one of the greatest of all time, ranked world number one for a staggering 349 weeks.

In the video, however, Lee is seen getting an autograph from and then staring intently at Mancunian favourite Marcus Rashford, just like any fanboy would.

Mind you, the year Lee won his first professional title in 2003, Rashford was only 6 years old.

The ex-shuttler posted about his trip to Singapore on Facebook and gushed about United.

In the photos, he is seen with wife Wong Mew Choo and a couple of former footballers at the game.

Based on comments on his page and on reddit, it was previously not known that the 36-year-old is a United fan.

Most commenters also wished him a full recovery from the nose cancer diagnosed in September 2018.

