Manhunt for group involved in Upper Cross Street fight circulating on social media

While most people in Singapore were sound asleep, a group of youths got into a fight along Upper Cross Street on Sunday (May 10) morning.

In CCTV footage circulating on social media, around 10 youths were seen taking part in the altercation at People's Park Centre condominium.

Four of them wearing all black were seen standing along the corridor before several others gave chase and started attacking them.

As they were knocked down by heavy blows, the assailants continued to punch and kick at them.

At least two of the youths were seen brandishing long knives in the minute-long video.

They were later seen ganging up on a man in black who had fallen to the ground and hacking at him several times before making a hasty exit.

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to a case of rioting with dangerous weapon on May 10 at 3.30am.

A 19-year-old man was taken to Singapore General Hospital for treatment.

Three people were arrested on the spot.

Meanwhile, the police are on the hunt for others involved in the rioting case.

Investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of rioting while armed with a deadly weapon, a person will face a jail term of up to 10 years, as well as caning.

lamminlee@asiaone.com