Man's body found at Bedok flat after neighbours discover foul-smelling fluid from unit

The decomposed body of a 76-year-old man was found inside his home after his neighbours noticed a foul-smelling liquid leaking from his unit.

The body was discovered at about 10.45am on Thursday (March 14) inside an eighth-floor unit at Block 713 Bedok Reservoir Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

When a reporter from Shin Min arrived at the scene that afternoon, three Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) personnel had broken into the unit.

Several police officers were also present.

There was also a pool of liquid outside the man's flat, and a foul smell in the air.

Four members of the elderly man's family were present to identify the body, but none of them wanted to be interviewed.

A resident, who did not want to be named, said that the deceased was a Chinese man who had been living in the flat alone for more than 40 years.

"I noticed the foul smell these few days and I saw the liquid on the floor, so I called his aunt who works nearby. She then informed his family members," said the man, who lives on the same floor as the deceased.

Another resident in the same block, surnamed Chen, said he saw police officers arrive at about 11am.

"I was downstairs watering the plants in the morning, when I was about to leave my house a neighbour told me that there was a smell coming out from the elderly man's flat, that's when I realised something was amiss."

The 81-year-old added that the deceased was single.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 713 Bedok Reservoir Road on Thursday morning.

The elderly man was found lying motionless in a residential unit and was pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Police investigations are ongoing.

