Man's body found in Rochor River, police investigating

On Sunday (Oct 10) morning, a man's body was found floating in Rochor River near the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building.

According to Stomp, police and Singapore, Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to a case of suspected drowning at about 7.10am.

"A body was seen floating in the water" when SCDF officers arrived at the scene. They subsequently retrieved the body, and a paramedic pronounced the man dead on the scene.

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

Three police vehicles were on site, and the police had cordoned off the area, Lianhe Wanbao reported. A blue tent had also been erected.

A bicycle parked near the bridge, believed to be the deceased's, had various items in the basket such as plastic bags, a coin pouch, betting slips, medicine containers and receipts.

Police investigations are ongoing, but preliminary investigations have ruled out the possibility of foul play.

claudiatan@asiaone.com