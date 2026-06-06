Man who creates sidewalk art with power washer detained by SMRT and reported to police

An artist who draws on pavements with chalk and a power washer was reported to the police after creating artwork on a sidewalk near a train station in Mountbatten.

In a TikTok video on Friday (June 5), Marcus Pang shared that five hours into his project, he was stopped by Singapore Mass Rapid Transit (SMRT) staff as someone had complained about him spraying chemicals onto the grass.

"I laughed it off, stating that it was probably the gasoline from my power washer, and that I was using rainwater to power wash the dirty concrete," the 24-year-old said.

However, SMRT staff detained him, stating that he did not have a permit to create such artwork.

In response, Marcus said he did not require a permit to do so.

@gazing.pw So which GRC wants this design? Endorsement from the respective MP would be greatly appreciated🥰 This was supposed to be my debut piece for my mission to spawn a ❤️ in every GRC to share power washing art across Singapore🥲 Sorry Mountbatten, I guess you’ll have to wait at the back of the line.. ♬ original sound - Marcus | Gazing Power Wash

Eventually, the police were called to take Marcus' statement.

"I was fully cooperative and calm. When [the police officers] saw my incomplete artwork, they were amused and told me no wrong was done, and that I could continue my artwork," he recounted.

"However, they recommended me to get a letter of endorsement from the Member of Parliament of the area, or a busking permit, to keep up the good work and avoid similar situations from occurring."

The next day, when Marcus returned to complete his artwork, he was horrified to find that it had been whitewashed.

"Now, the question I want to ask is: Who had a bad Vesak Day weekend and complained? Why do we let one bad apple have power over something where the majority would appreciate?" Marcus said.

"Why couldn't the train staff be civil and communicate with me their intentions of washing off the artwork? We could have negotiated something that benefits both the community and train station."

AsiaOne has reached out to Marcus for more details.

melissateo@asiaone.com