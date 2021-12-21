Marina Bay New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled for 2nd year

SINGAPORE - There will be no fireworks at this year's New Year's Eve countdown celebration at Marina Bay to minimise crowds and to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Instead, the public can stay home and enjoy fireworks that will be set off from various heartland locations.

More information on the heartland fireworks will be provided in due course, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

This is the second consecutive year the countdown will be marked without fireworks since the annual event began in 2005.

"The public can tune in to Mediacorp's Let's Celebrate 2022 annual countdown special on television or online, where selected heartland fireworks and scenes from Marina Bay will be featured," a URA spokesman told The Straits Times on Monday (Dec 20).

The public can still enjoy highlights of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2022, with the return of a light show which made its debut last year.

Shine a Light features 60 moving beams of light mounted on the floor of The Promontory, and will take place nightly till Dec 31. It began on Dec 1.

There will also be a light projection show called Share The Moment, which will transform the facades of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the ArtScience Museum and the Merlion, featuring original artworks by local students.

It will be presented nightly from Dec 26 to 31.

A URA spokesman said the features and shows have been planned throughout this month to allow the public to visit at their own time and minimise crowds in the precinct.

URA chief executive Lim Eng Hwee said: "This year's countdown pays tribute to the partnerships that Singaporeans have forged through these challenging times, and signals a better 2022 for Singapore and Singaporeans all together.

"As public health and safety remain a priority, we welcome visitors to the bay throughout the month of December and encourage all to enjoy the countdown from the comfort of their home this New Year's Eve."

