Marina Bay Sands reschedules Feb 17 dragon-themed drone show

SINGAPORE - The dragon-themed drone show by Marina Bay Sands (MBS) that was originally scheduled for Feb 17 has been brought forward to Feb 15.

This is to "optimise the viewing experience" and manage traffic flow more effectively, MBS said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 13), without providing more details for the move from a Saturday show to a Thursday.

The three remaining shows are set to take place on Feb 15, 16 and 18, and will start at 9pm, an hour later than previously scheduled.

But the starting time may be delayed to 10pm, depending on the weather.

MBS also advised the public that drones' flight paths are subject to change due to unpredictable weather conditions.

MBS had to implement additional crowd control measures following a large turnout of a few thousand at the inaugural show on Feb 10, which sparked safety concerns.

