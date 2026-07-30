Solar energy system at Marina South Pier can produce enough electricity to power 180 4-room HDB flats annually, says MPA

Work to install a solar generation system at Marina South Pier has been completed.

Announcing the sustainability milestone in a media release on Thursday (July 30), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said this also coincides with the 20th anniversary of the pier.

"The solarisation project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from MPA’s shore-based operations and supports the public sector’s solarisation efforts under the GreenGov.SG sustainability movement," the authority added.

The system can generate up to 780,000 kWh of electricity annually, or the equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of about 180 four-room HDB flats.

It consists of 1,092 solar photovoltaic panels installed across 3,200 sq m of rooftop and canopy space at Marina South Pier.

To ensure future-proofing, the system is designed to be able to support the current and future needs of electric harbour craft operating at the pier.

According to MPA, it can meet a "significant portion" of the pier's electricity requirement.

As part of future-proofing, the solar generation system can support the current and future needs of electric harbour craft operating at the pier.

Meanwhile, the electrical systems will also be progressively upgraded to optimise the use of renewable energy.

As part of MPA's broader efforts to expand the use of renewable energy across its shore-based facilities, the agency said it is also in the process of replacing diesel generators used to power equipment on Pulau Satumu.

The island is expected to be fully powered by renewable energy before the end of next year.

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editor@asiaone.com