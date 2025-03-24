Marine Parade walkabout clip taken out of context for political gain: Edwin Tong

A clip taken during his walkabout of Marine Parade last Saturday (March 22) has been taken out of context, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said on Sunday, reported The Straits Times.

Minister Tong, who is also an MP for Marine Parade GRC, was at a walkabout where he interacted with residents at a coffee shop in Marine Terrace, part of the new Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

Facebook user Kent Lau later posted an edited video of Tong's interactions, wherein he appears to be speaking animatedly to a group of elderly men.

However, one of them raises a hand, purportedly pointing his middle finger as the video is slowed down.

The video then cuts to a volunteer speaking to Minister Tong, where the former can be seen pointing at the camera with a serious look on his face.

Speaking with the media on Sunday, Tong said that the reception he received at the walkabout was warm and that the video was being used by some sites to place him in a negative light, The Straits Times reported.

"I think it is obvious (that it was) to push an agenda, I think, quite clearly for a political objective," said Tong.

He also pointed out that Lau, who uploaded the original video, had clarified that his content had been taken out of context.

Lau later wrote on his post: "It may have looked like a finger gesture you're familiar with, but it was NOT. The mood at that uncle-and-ah-peh (elderly man) table was entirely cordial.

"It's disappointing that some people have taken my video out of context and twisted the truth."

Minister Tong also added that his team will focus on the real work on the ground instead of getting distracted by such incidents, connecting with people to win their confidence.

'I promise to smile more'

In a Facebook post on Saturday evening, the volunteer who appeared to speak to Tong with a serious look on his face also said that the video was taken out of context.

The volunteer, Delane Lim, shared in his post that he has been working with Minister Tong for a few months.

"Before I knew Edwin personally, I thought he looked pretty fierce and serious - like a no-nonsense type," Lim wrote.

"But after working with him on the ground, I saw someone who truly listens, engages, and makes an effort with every resident, no matter the mood or moment."

Explaining what happened in the video, Lim said that he had simply told the minister that there was a table that he had yet to greet, to which the latter said he would go over to speak with them.

"I admit, I do have a serious face," Lim commented. "So maybe it came across as more intense than it really was… I promise to smile more next time!"

Lim also recalled how Minister Tong, in a separate incident, had been briefed by a volunteer that there was a table that seemed "unfriendly", and they considered whether or not to engage them.

Lim stated that the minister responded by emphasising the need to engage residents and address their concerns.

