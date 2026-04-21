Maritime order becoming 'increasingly fragile', Singapore hub plays crucial role of connectivity during disruptions: DPM Gan

Global maritime order has become "increasingly fragile" in recent times, and hubs like Singapore which offer connectivity, standards and trust are critical, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Tuesday (April 21).

He was delivering the Singapore Maritime Lecture at the opening of Singapore Maritime Week, which is being held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre from Monday (April 21) to Friday (April 24).

DPM Gan pointed to the "broadly stable" maritime system which operated based off the legal order laid down in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"But what was once a multilateral system underpinned by shared commitment is now increasingly fragile," he said, highlighting how the blockage at the Strait of Hormuz from the Middle East conflict has "quickly cascaded across the global economy" and affected industries including energy and transport, as well as production chains.

He said the global system has seen three structural changes: greater strategic and security considerations, the fragmentation of shared rules, as well as increasing digitalisation and decarbonisation.

"This is why strengthening the connective infrastructure of the global system is so critical," he added.

"Maritime hubs are central to this. At a time when pressures are pulling systems apart, hubs that anchor connectivity, standards and trust become even more important."

Singapore, as the world's busiest transhipment port, is one such hub that can provide flexibility and optionality to ensure networks remain connected.

The upcoming Tuas Port will be the world's largest fully automated container terminal and have an annual handling capacity of 65 million TEUs.

Upon its completion in the 2040s, Singapore will be able to handle greater volumes, deepen connectivity and respond more effectively to disruptions, said DPM Gan.

"In a more volatile world, such connectivity is not just an economic asset — it is a crucial part of resilience not only for ourselves, but also for the rest of the world."

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The Republic is also focusing on advancements in the areas of digitalisation and decarbonisation so that the next generation of systems "remains open, interoperable and connected".

Newly launched digital platform OCEANS-X will improve operational efficiency by enabling seamless data sharing between the Government and industry, and between ports.

Singapore is developing a dynamic virtual model of our port called the Maritime Digital Twin, which uses real-time data to optimise efficiency and strengthen safety and security.



Over $100 million commitment for R&D

On Tuesday, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow also spoke about long-term challenges in the maritime industry, including cyber threats, AI advancements and the transition to alternative fuels.

A global commitment to address these challenges is needed, and Singapore "will do its part", he said.

"For example, over the past two decades, Singapore has invested over half a billion dollars in maritime research and development for the future," Siow noted.

A roadmap for Maritime Technology and Research launched on Tuesday will guide future R&D in areas such as autonomous port operations, alternative fuels and smart ships.

The Government will hence commit more than $100 million over the next five years to fund these R&D initiatives, he added.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com