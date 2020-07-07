Marks made on ballot papers with self-inking pens will not disappear: ELD

No, the mark you've made on your ballot paper on Polling Day won't disappear.

The Elections Department (ELD) has quashed rumours alleging that ballot papers and self-inking pens provided at polling booths have been treated so that the marks made on them would become invisible after a few minutes.

"The marks made using the self-inking pens are permanent, and the ink is oil-based, and water and temperature resistant," ELD said in a statement on Tuesday (July 7).

Similar pens have also been used in elections in other countries, including the Republic of Korea, it noted.

The false information has been circulating on instant messaging channels.

ELD added that the ballot papers used in the general election are no different from those that were used in past elections.

Printed under a tightly controlled environment, it is not possible for the ballot papers to be put through any "additional treatment", ELD explained.

The self-inking pens, which allow voters to easily stamp an 'X' for their chosen party, were introduced this general election following feedback from older voters who had difficulty using regular pens to cast their votes.

Voters may also bring their own pens to mark the ballot papers, ELD said its earlier announcement of safety measures that will be deployed during Polling Day.

lamminlee@asiaone.com