Married couple accused of meth abuse allegedly allowed woman's teen son to smoke illegal drug

SINGAPORE — A married couple accused of offences including methamphetamine consumption allegedly allowed the woman's 15-year-old son — the man's stepson — to smoke an illegal drug.

On Aug 28, the 45-year-old man and the 51-year-old woman were charged with offences including methamphetamine consumption, being in possession of drug paraphernalia and permitting a young person to abuse narcotics.

All parties in this case cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the minor's identity.

Court documents stated that the couple were earlier sent to a drug rehabilitation centre (DRC) on separate occasions for abusing narcotics.

The man went to a DRC in 2000 for consuming morphine while the woman was sent to one in 2020 after she abused methamphetamine.

They allegedly did not learn their lesson after their release and are now accused of consuming methamphetamine on or before June 23.

The pair were reportedly found with drug paraphernalia, including smoking devices, in a Yishun Housing Board flat on June 23.

The mother is said to have two straws stained with methamphetamine and a heroin-related substance, in her possession.

Her husband allegedly had a packet of a crystalline substance containing methamphetamine with him.

They are accused of allowing the woman's son to smoke a certain unnamed drug between January and June.

Court documents did not disclose where the boy is now, but the couple's cases have been adjourned to Sept 25.

