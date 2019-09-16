Married man jailed for upskirt videos, secretly filming women during sex

He was married with children, but that did not stop Jimson Zheng Jun Cheng from filming upskirt videos of unsuspecting women.

Zheng, 31, had pleaded guilty to his offences on July 30.

He also secretly filmed himself having sex with an unnamed "girlfriend" at home and with a prostitute at a Geylang brothel, without the women's consent.

Zheng, a salesman in the construction industry, was jailed for 21 weeks last Wednesday, on 15 counts of insulting the modesty of a woman and two counts of making an obscene film under the Films Act.

In all, he admitted to taking 45 upskirt videos and three sex videos between March 8 and June 3 last year. They were found on his phone, which was seized during investigations.

He was caught by a passer-by on June 3 at Tiong Bahru MRT station.