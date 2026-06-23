Married man allegedly loses $60k after falling for China masseuse from Toa Payoh: 'Paid a lot to learn this lesson'

A man said he lost $60,000 in what he believed was a genuine relationship with a masseuse from China, only to later realise the situation had taken a troubling turn.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the 43-year-old logistics worker, who wished to be known only as Deng, said he met the 41-year-old woman surnamed Li at a massage parlour in Toa Payoh on December 27, 2025.

According to Deng, he visited the parlour several times and gradually became close to Li, who frequently initiated conversations, expressed concern for his well-being and confided in him about her personal struggles.

Although Deng was still married at the time, he said he and his wife had long been estranged and were no longer communicating despite living under the same roof.

Deng added that in March, he noticed Li appeared increasingly troubled and, after repeatedly checking in on her, she eventually told him she was burdened by debt.

"She said that she had borrowed a large sum of money from relatives and friends to renovate her new house in China, and was overwhelmed by huge debts," Deng recounted, adding that Li had also told him she was under pressure to repay them.

Feeling sympathetic, Deng decided to help.

Deng said his first transfer amounted to $5,017, which was remitted to Li's mother through a money transfer service. Thereafter, he allegedly made several additional transfers and cash deposits into Li's account.

In total, Deng estimated that he made five or six remittances totalling at least $40,000, according to the Chinese daily.

No contact despite repayment promise

Beyond direct financial assistance, he said he also spent money on gifts and expenses related to her work, including purchasing a new Apple phone and helping to boost her sales performance, which were estimated to cost around $20,000.

"My salary is usually managed by my wife, and I don't have much cash on hand, so I have to borrow from banks and legal loan companies. In just six months, I accumulated a debt of about $60,000," he said.

When the relationship eventually deteriorated, Deng decided to end it and request that Li return part of the money he had given her.

"I didn't want to pressure her too much, so I only asked her to return $20,000 first. She initially agreed, but later went back on her promise," he said.

Deng said he subsequently visited the massage parlour where Li had worked, only to find it deserted, and later learned that she had reportedly moved to another workplace in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

With her current whereabouts still unknown, Li is believed to have left Singapore and returned to her home country, according to her colleagues, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Reflecting on the experience, Deng said he felt he had misplaced his trust and sincerity, adding: "This time, I really paid a lot to learn this lesson."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com