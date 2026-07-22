Marsiling volunteers praised for helping injured motorcyclist after PIE crash

Two Marsiling volunteers have been commended for administering first aid to an injured motorcyclist following a road accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), remaining with him until emergency responders arrived.

According to a Facebook post by Marsiling Bravehearts, the incident took place on Saturday (July 18) night, after volunteers Alex and Neil from the Marsiling Community Emergency and Engagement Committee had completed their National Day Parade duty.

The duo reportedly came across the traffic accident, where officers from the Singapore Police Force Public Transport Security Command were already managing the scene.

Seeing that the motorcyclist had been injured, Alex and Neil stepped forward to assist while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Despite a language barrier, Neil helped translate and communicate with the injured rider while Alex assessed his condition.

The rider was reportedly suffering from severe leg pain. Drawing on their first-aid training, the volunteers treated the injury as a potential fracture and stabilised him until Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel arrived.

Praised for their efforts

In its post, Marsiling Bravehearts praised the volunteers for their quick response and willingness to help.

"We're proud of Alex and Neil for stepping up without hesitation. Their compassion, teamwork, and readiness made a difference when it mattered most," the post said.

One netizen commended the volunteers for their "wonderful teamwork", while another described them as kind-hearted people.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident at about 10.30pm involving a car and motorcycle along PIE towards Tuas.

A 32-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong Hospital and is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has contacted Marsiling Bravehearts for a comment and more information.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com