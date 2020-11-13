Maserati driver who fled after hitting GrabFood rider chased down by public, arrested for drink driving

One reckless driver may have been able to run, but he couldn't hide from the long arm of the law — and the camera phones of the public.

A 46-year-old Maserati driver who allegedly drove against the flow of traffic and hit a GrabFood rider before fleeing the scene on Tuesday night (Nov 10) has been arrested for drink driving, police confirmed.

The head-on collision took place at the traffic junction of Paya Lebar Road and Airport Road at about 10.30pm according to the GrabFood motorcyclist who shared a copy of his police report online.

As detailed by the 34-year-old rider, traffic signals were in his favour when he was turning from the junction towards Airport Road.

He then collided with the Maserati, which was said to have been travelling against the flow of traffic on the one-way road.

The Maserati fled towards Upper Paya Lebar Road but two motorists who witnessed the accident gave chase and managed to snap a photo of the car plate, the rider said.

Apparently spotted out and about following the accident, photos shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showed the vehicle sporting dents and black marks on its front bumper.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Facebook

The rider was conscious when he was conveyed to Changi General Hospital and was given 15 days of medical leave.

Police investigations are ongoing.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com