Maserati driver whose car dragged cop for over 100m in 2017 found guilty of several offences

SINGAPORE - A Maserati driver whose car dragged a police officer for more than 100m along Bedok Reservoir Road in 2017 was convicted on Wednesday (Dec 4) of several offences, including voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

After a five-day trial, District Judge Ng Peng Hong also found the driver, Lee Cheng Yan, guilty of nine other charges, including failing to stop after the accident and obstruction of justice.

The 35-year-old Singaporean is also facing 59 other charges related to matters such as online gambling and illegal moneylending. These will be dealt with at a later date.

During the trial, the court heard that Lee, who owned the Maserati, drove the car on Nov 17, 2017, despite being disqualified owing to earlier traffic offences.

He also did not have the mandatory third-party risk insurance for the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar, 26, had stopped Lee's white Maserati in Bedok Reservoir Road at about 9.20pm as the older man was not using his seat belt.

The policeman parked his motorcycle in front of the Maserati before dismounting. He then approached the car to speak to Lee, who wound down his window.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh had earlier said: "Instead of complying, the accused fled the scene by suddenly reversing the Maserati, before accelerating quickly forward while the victim was standing next to the driver-seat door."