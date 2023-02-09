Masks optional on public transport, border measures to be stepped down as Singapore eases remaining Covid-19 rules

Mask-wearing on public transport and in indoor healthcare and residential care settings will no longer be required once community measures are stepped down next Monday (Feb 13).

In a press conference today (Feb 9), the multi-ministry taskforce (MTF) announced that Singapore's Dorscon level will be adjusted from yellow to green, and with it the easing of the remaining Covid-19 rules.

When it comes to mask guidelines however, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that it will still retain the practice of mask-wearing for visitors, staff and patients in healthcare and residential care settings where there is interaction with patients and indoor patient-facing areas.

These include hospital wards, clinics and nursing homes.

This will be a MOH requirement rather than mandated under the Covid-19 regulations, to better protect patients and healthcare workers from infectious diseases in general said the MTF.

Stepping down border measures

Along with revised community measures, Singapore's border measures will also be stepped down in view of the "stable and improving global Covid-19 situation".

From Feb 13, all non-fully vaccinated travellers entering Singapore will no longer be required to show proof of a negative Pre-Departure Test.

Non-fully vaccinated Short Term Visitors will no longer be required to purchase Covid-19 travel insurance.

However, the Vaccinated Travel Framework will remain in place for reactivation if there are international developments of concern, such as new severe variants or signs that our healthcare capacity is strained by imported cases.

Standing down Protocols 1-2-3

From Monday, Protocols 1-2-3 will also be stood down, said the MTF.

Unwell or infected persons with mild Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) symptoms are advised to stay home until symptoms resolve.

Individuals who need to leave their homes while symptomatic, or asymptomatic but test positive for Covid-19 are urged to "exercise social responsibility" by minimising social interactions, wearing a mask and avoiding crowded places.

Deleting of TraceTogether and SafeEntry data

In view of the stabilising pandemic situation, the MTF said that MOH will no longer require infected persons to submit their TraceTogether data.

MOH has also deleted all identifiable TraceTogether and SafeEntry data from its servers and databases.

The MTF added that SafeEntry data is no longer collected.

Members of the public can also return their TraceTogether tokens during the return exercise at 108 community clubs and centres from Feb 13 to Mar 12.

MOH to manage Covid situation

The MTF, which was convened in January 2020 to "mount a swift and coordinated whole-of-Government response against Covid-19", will also hence be stepped down as the country transitions into Dorscon Green.

MOH will assume the management of the Covid-19 situation.

